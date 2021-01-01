 Loading…

Hybrid

Sugar Cookie

by Caregiver Brand

Caregiver Brand Cannabis Flower Sugar Cookie

Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Humulene

Sugar Cookie is a hybrid marijuana strain made from a three-way cross of Crystal Gayle, Blue Hawaiian and Sensi Star. Sugar Cookie provides calming body effects and will eventually lull you into a deep sleep. This strain tastes like tropical fruit and sweet, sugary berries. Medical marijuana patients choose Sugar Cookie to help relieve symptoms associated with insomnia.

