Indica

Tahoe Purps

by Caregiver Brand

Caregiver Brand Cannabis Flower Tahoe Purps

About this product

About this brand

About this strain

Tahoe Purps

Terpenes
  1. Pinene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Caryophyllene

Tahoe Hydro is up to their award-winning tricks again with their strain, Tahoe Purps. Created by combining Tahoe Hydro OG and the wise elderly indica, Grandaddy Purple, Tahoe Purps is sedative, body-melting strain that insulates the consumer inside a relaxing, carefree aura. This indica-dominant strain creates tight nuggets speckled with purple and trichomes. But unlike its older, grapey parentage, Tahoe Purps retains a strong citrus aroma reminiscent of OG genetics. These limonene terpenes are juxtaposed against earthy, floral undertones that also speak to the strain’s strong OG background.      

