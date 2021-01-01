 Loading…

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. Afgoo - 1200mg Indica - Cartel Oil Co
Indica

Afgoo - 1200mg Indica - Cartel Oil Co

by Cartel Oil Co

Cartel Oil Co. 1200mg premium cannabis cartridge. Comes in over 200+ rotating strains in indica, sativa, and hybrids utilizing premium 90%+ THC distillate.

Clone to Grown LLC - Cartel Oil Co. manufacturers and distributes the popular brands Cartel Oil Co, Happy Stix, Treesap, Big Robs Refreshments, & Okie Dope Ropes.

Afgoo

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Limonene

Afgoo, also known as "Afgooey" and "Afghan Goo," is a potent indica-dominant marijuana strain that is believed to descend from Afghani and Maui Haze. This strain may provide some uplifting creativity in smaller doses, but is generally reported to be relaxing and sleepy. Growers hoping to cultivate Afgoo may have a better chance of success indoors, but this indica can also thrive in Mediterranean climates outdoors.

