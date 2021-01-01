 Loading…

Hybrid

AK-47 - 1200mg Hybrid - Cartel Oil Co.

by Cartel Oil Co

Cartel Oil Co. 1200mg premium cannabis cartridge. Comes in over 200+ rotating strains in indica, sativa, and hybrids utilizing premium 90%+ THC distillate.

Clone to Grown LLC - Cartel Oil Co. manufacturers and distributes the popular brands Cartel Oil Co, Happy Stix, Treesap, Big Robs Refreshments, & Okie Dope Ropes.

AK-47

  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

AK-47, also known as "AK," is a sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain that mixes Colombian, Mexican, Thai, and Afghani varieties. Don't let its intense name fool you: AK-47 will leave you relaxed and mellow. The result is a complex blend of flavors and effects. AK-47 may deliver a steady and long-lasting cerebral buzz that will keep you mentally alert and engaged in creative or social activities. While its scent is sour and earthy, its sweet, floral notes can only be fully realized in the taste. 

