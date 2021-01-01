Gelato - 1200mg Indica - Cartel Oil Co
About this product
Cartel Oil Co. 1200mg premium cannabis cartridge. Comes in over 200+ rotating strains in indica, sativa, and hybrids utilizing premium 90%+ THC distillate.
About this brand
Cartel Oil Co
Clone to Grown LLC - Cartel Oil Co. manufacturers and distributes the popular brands Cartel Oil Co, Happy Stix, Treesap, Big Robs Refreshments, & Okie Dope Ropes.
