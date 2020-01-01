 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
  5. Grape God Cartridge 1g
Hybrid

Grape God Cartridge 1g

by Cartel Oil Co

Grape God Cartridge 1g

About this product

About this strain

Grape God

Grape God
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

Grape God is an indica-dominant hybrid that combines God Bud and Grapefruit genetics. As its name suggests, this strain has a sweet grape aroma with earthy notes that activate on the exhale. Powerful, long-lasting euphoria knocks out stress, leaving your mood elevated and your body relaxed. 

About this brand

Clone to Grown LLC - Cartel Oil Co. manufacturers and distributes the popular brands Cartel Oil Co, Happy Stix, Treesap, Big Robs Refreshments, & Okie Dope Ropes.