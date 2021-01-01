 Loading…

Sativa

Passion Fruit Cartridge 1.2g

by Cartel Oil Co

About this product

Passion Fruit Cartridge 1.2g by Cartel Oil Co

About this brand

Cartel Oil Co Logo
Clone to Grown LLC - Cartel Oil Co. manufacturers and distributes the popular brands Cartel Oil Co, Happy Stix, Treesap, Big Robs Refreshments, & Okie Dope Ropes.

About this strain

Passion Fruit

Passion Fruit
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Limonene

This potent sativa is a cross of Sweet Pink Grapefruit and Orange Bud, and it’s best known for its amazing smell and flavor. As you could have guessed from its lineage, Passion Fruit will give you a lot of sweet citrus and a nice floral note to balance it all out. The tropical flavors will make you wish you were sitting on the beach in the summertime, sipping on a piña colada. When it comes to effects, Passion Fruit provides an epic sense of euphoria and a desire to raid the pantry. Be sure to have snacks ready! For the pitmasters out there, this is the perfect strain for cooking outside. Passion Fruit sets the stage perfectly for a long day of bbq and yard games with friends and family. 

