Tree Sap 400mg 2oz - Chocolate

by Cartel Oil Co

Tree Sap 400mg 2oz - Chocolate

Tree Sap 2oz Bottle - 400mg water soluble THC per bottle. Takes effect in 15-20 minutes and last for hours! Comes in 14 flavors!

Clone to Grown LLC - Cartel Oil Co. manufacturers and distributes the popular brands Cartel Oil Co, Happy Stix, Treesap, Big Robs Refreshments, & Okie Dope Ropes.

