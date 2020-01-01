 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Vaping
  4. Vaporizer accessories
  5. Economy Cartridge

Economy Cartridge

by Cartridge Supply Co.

Write a review
Cartridge Supply Co. Vaping Vaporizer Accessories Economy Cartridge

$0.85MSRP

Buy Here

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Our Economy Cartridge is the perfect introduction into the vape space. It has a plastic body and a pure cotton wick. Vape connoisseurs prefer this wicking method as it is regarded to have the best effect on flavor profile. Sold in boxes of 100 units.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Cartridge Supply Co. Logo
We are a wholesale supplier for all types of vaping hardware. We specialize in vape cartridges, batteries, disposables and custom vape packaging. We leverage 40 years of experience in importing/exporting and product development, giving us the experience to turn any of your ideas into a reality. We rigorously and regularly test our suppliers + samples to ensure our products exceed industry quality standards. We pride ourselves on our work and are pleased to offer a 100% replacement guarantee! With offices in Dalian, China and Los Angeles, CA - we work around the clock to ensure that our customers receive the best service possible! We cannot succeed without ensuring our customers succeed first. That's why we will do everything in our power to ensure you're not only getting the best wholesale vaping products, but also the highest level of service possible.