  5. Afghan Kush Pre-Rolls 7g 7-pack
Indica

Afghan Kush Pre-Rolls 7g 7-pack

by Cascade Crest Cannabis

About this strain

Afghan Kush

Afghan Kush
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Limonene
  3. Caryophyllene

Afghan Kush's roots trace back to the Hindu Kush mountain range near the Afghanistan-Pakistan border. It has been perfected over centuries, making it the ultimate source for hash such as charas and the sticky black Afghani hash. White Label Seed Company, a Sensi Seeds partner from the Netherlands, made its seeds available for everyone to grow. The buds of Afghan Kush develop into massive, blunt-topped nuggets full of resin and coming in big yields. Revered for its heavy resin content and powerfully sedating effects, Afghan Kush is a top choice for anyone looking to relax after a long day.

