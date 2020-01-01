Garlic Cookies
by Grassroots Cannabis
1 gram
$17.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
CascadeHigh's Pineapple Express is their take on a classic offspring of Trainwreck and Hawaiian, offering a perfect Hybrid combo of head and body effects. With the floral and sweet aromas associated with pineapples, this strains flavor pleases many patients' taste buds, while offering an energizing, uplifting head high combined with a soothing body buzz.
Pineapple Express combines the potent and flavorful forces of parent strains Trainwreck and Hawaiian. The smell is likened to fresh apple and mango, with a taste of pineapple, pine, and cedar. This hard-hitting hybrid provides a long-lasting energetic buzz perfect for productive afternoons and creative escapes.