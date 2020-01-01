Garlic Cookies
by Grassroots Cannabis
1 gram
$17.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
CascadeHigh's UW is one of the finest Hybrid strains to be found, an Indica-dominant with high THC and densely green buds. The fruity and spicy smells of this strain match its delectable taste, while its potent effects immediately soothe with a body high that spreads throughout the body while gently calming the nerves. UW works great to manage sleeping disorders, anxiety or chronic pain.
UW is a marijuana strain that comes with its own superhero origin story. Popular rumor has it that a clone was stolen from a certain Pacific Northwest university's medical research lab in the early nineties—in some versions by a rogue graduate student—and has since been a popular top-shelf indica. These dense, sticky buds show their university pride with purple coloring and are at the top of the class when it comes to potency. UW's powerful high is sedative and popular for pain relief and insomnia. A mix of tropical fruit and a little spice, the aroma also earns high marks.