  5. 3 Pack Quarter Ounce (22.5g) Sampler Pack of Sour Space Candy, Lifter, and Elektra

3 Pack Quarter Ounce (22.5g) Sampler Pack of Sour Space Candy, Lifter, and Elektra

by Cascadia Blooms

About this product

Three of our most popular hemp varieties in one great CBD flower sampler pack. Sour Space Candy 7.5 grams Lifter 7.5 grams Cherry Wine 7.5 grams Sour Space Candy (Sour Tsunami x Early Resin Berry): The CBD-dominant Sour Tsunami sports a unique, terpinolene-forward flavor similar to Original Glue and the Sour Diesel / Chem / OG lines. Crossing with Early Resin Berry yields a unique flavor profile reminiscent of sour candy from outer space. If interstellar travelers needed a sweet and sour snack to keep their head right during adventures, this would be the one! Lifter (Special Sauce x New World Haze x Early Resin Berry): “Lifter” flavor is sweet and toasty with velvety-berry notes, and sometimes citrusy overtones. This high-oil content flower is a crowd-favorite for it’s higher CBD content and smooth tasting profile. Elektra (ACDC x ERB) ACDC is a renowned CBD hemp strain and the backbone of many CBD crosses due to high oil content and strong terpenes. Early Resin Berry has a terpene profile with a complex sweet, citrus-berry smell. The pairing of these two strains produced, “Elektra”. Elektra hemp tops are oil rich, excellent for both infusions and extractions.

About this strain

Elektra

Elektra
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

Oregon CBD bred Elektra by crossing Early Resin Berry and ACDC. This CBD-dominant cross has light green and orange buds that give off a rich red wine, chocolate, and citrus aroma, making this strain stand out more than other CBD strains. 

About this brand

Cascadia Blooms grows premium, organic high-CBD hemp flower in Oregon. We started in 2017 with the idea of solving problems in agriculture and in the hemp business: we’re a team of tech entrepreneurs and farming experts. Our current focus is producing the highest-grade hemp products, specializing in supplying CBD flower tops. All of our products are full-spectrum, and carefully and rigorously tested. Our flowers are checked for sizing, appearance and any signs of damage or contaminant. In addition to cannabinoid and terpene profiles, we lab-test each batch for mold, yeast and pesticides. From growing to shipping, we ensure that the utmost care is taken of each hemp flower, resulting in the high-quality product that our customers love. Our hemp is grown in Oregon, complying with the most stringent licencing and testing policies in the United States. We grow organically (which means no pesticides, GMOs, or other contaminants) and nothing is chemically processed. Cascadia Blooms is founded on the basis of excellent collaboration: our farmers are integral to the success of our product and we are proud to support them and their families. We work with the best in the industry and we are committed to providing the highest quality CBD hemp flowers for our consumers.