3 Pack Quarter Ounce (22.5g) Sampler Pack of Sour Space Candy, Lifter, and Elektra
About this product
Three of our most popular hemp varieties in one great CBD flower sampler pack. Sour Space Candy 7.5 grams Lifter 7.5 grams Cherry Wine 7.5 grams Sour Space Candy (Sour Tsunami x Early Resin Berry): The CBD-dominant Sour Tsunami sports a unique, terpinolene-forward flavor similar to Original Glue and the Sour Diesel / Chem / OG lines. Crossing with Early Resin Berry yields a unique flavor profile reminiscent of sour candy from outer space. If interstellar travelers needed a sweet and sour snack to keep their head right during adventures, this would be the one! Lifter (Special Sauce x New World Haze x Early Resin Berry): “Lifter” flavor is sweet and toasty with velvety-berry notes, and sometimes citrusy overtones. This high-oil content flower is a crowd-favorite for it’s higher CBD content and smooth tasting profile. Elektra (ACDC x ERB) ACDC is a renowned CBD hemp strain and the backbone of many CBD crosses due to high oil content and strong terpenes. Early Resin Berry has a terpene profile with a complex sweet, citrus-berry smell. The pairing of these two strains produced, “Elektra”. Elektra hemp tops are oil rich, excellent for both infusions and extractions.
About this strain
Elektra
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Pinene
- Caryophyllene
Oregon CBD bred Elektra by crossing Early Resin Berry and ACDC. This CBD-dominant cross has light green and orange buds that give off a rich red wine, chocolate, and citrus aroma, making this strain stand out more than other CBD strains.