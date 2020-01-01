 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
5 Pack Eighth Ounce (17.5g) Sampler Pack

by Cascadia Blooms

Five of our most popular CBD hemp varieties in one great flower pack. Special Sauce 3.5 grams Cherry Wine 3.5 grams Sour Space Candy 3.5 grams Pineberry 3.5 grams Lifter 3.5 grams Special Sauce (Original Special Sauce x Early Resin Berry): OregonCBD's flagship strain has exotic astringent berry smells, beautiful pink pistils, and some of the highest oil returns of any industrial hemp on the planet. The flavors are otherworldly. Flowers are smaller than some other strains, but end up very dense and coated in glistening resin. This is a top-seller in the international trimmed flower market and peerless for full spectrum oil extraction. Special Sauce has the highest average CBD content of all OregonCBD strains. Cherry Wine (The Wife x Charlotte's Cherries): Combo of The Wife and Charlotte’s Cherries, two high-CBD strains. Aromas offers sweet cherry notes with hints of cheese and black pepper. Sour Space Candy (Sour Tsunami x Early Resin Berry): The CBD-dominant Sour Tsunami sports a unique, terpinolene-forward flavor similar to Original Glue and the Sour Diesel / Chem / OG lines. Crossing with Early Resin Berry yields a unique flavor profile reminiscent of sour candy from outer space. If interstellar travelers needed a sweet and sour snack to keep their head right during adventures, this would be the one! Pineberry (Ringo’s Gift x ERB): “Ringo’s Gift” (ACDC x Harle-Tsu) has won multiple awards for its sharply sappy, Douglas fir terpene profile and high oil content. The line was originally developed by Lawrence Ringo before his passing. Ringo's Gifts pleasantly loud terpenes crossed with Early Resin Berry sweetens and expands the flavor profile to produce, "Pineberry". These tops have high terpene content resin, making this hybrid a contender for the highest CBD oil yields around. *Use sparingly in foods or the pinene will overpower your recipe. Lifter (Special Sauce x New World Haze x Early Resin Berry): “Lifter” flavor is sweet and toasty with velvety-berry notes, and sometimes citrusy overtones. This high-oil content flower is a crowd-favorite for it’s higher CBD content and smooth tasting profile.

Cascadia Blooms grows premium, organic high-CBD hemp flower in Oregon. We started in 2017 with the idea of solving problems in agriculture and in the hemp business: we’re a team of tech entrepreneurs and farming experts. Our current focus is producing the highest-grade hemp products, specializing in supplying CBD flower tops. All of our products are full-spectrum, and carefully and rigorously tested. Our flowers are checked for sizing, appearance and any signs of damage or contaminant. In addition to cannabinoid and terpene profiles, we lab-test each batch for mold, yeast and pesticides. From growing to shipping, we ensure that the utmost care is taken of each hemp flower, resulting in the high-quality product that our customers love. Our hemp is grown in Oregon, complying with the most stringent licencing and testing policies in the United States. We grow organically (which means no pesticides, GMOs, or other contaminants) and nothing is chemically processed. Cascadia Blooms is founded on the basis of excellent collaboration: our farmers are integral to the success of our product and we are proud to support them and their families. We work with the best in the industry and we are committed to providing the highest quality CBD hemp flowers for our consumers.