Sour Space Candy CBD Flower Tops 1 ounce

by Cascadia Blooms

$98.00MSRP

About this product

The CBD-dominant Sour Tsunami sports a unique, terpinolene-forward flavor similar to Original Glue and the Sour Diesel / Chem / OG lines. Crossing with Early Resin Berry yields a unique flavor profile reminiscent of sour candy from outer space. If interstellar travelers needed a sweet and sour snack to keep their head right during adventures, this would be the one! All hemp flower products contain less than .3% delta 9-THC (dry weight) and are compliant with Oregon State and Federal Laws for industrial hemp.

About this strain

Sour Space Candy

Sour Space Candy
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Terpinolene
  3. Caryophyllene

Bred by Oregon CBD, Sour Space Candy is a CBD-dominant cultivar that crosses Sour Tsunami with Early Resin Berry. The CBD-heavy Sour Tsunami grows strong and has a flavor profile similar to GG4 and Sour Diesel, while the Early Resin Berry brings even more sour flavors to the mix. Dense buds are multicolored, showing purple, orange, and green hues. With Sour Space Candy’s enticing terpene profile, this might be your new favorite CBD strain.

About this brand

Cascadia Blooms grows premium, organic high-CBD hemp flower in Oregon. We started in 2017 with the idea of solving problems in agriculture and in the hemp business: we’re a team of tech entrepreneurs and farming experts. Our current focus is producing the highest-grade hemp products, specializing in supplying CBD flower tops. All of our products are full-spectrum, and carefully and rigorously tested. Our flowers are checked for sizing, appearance and any signs of damage or contaminant. In addition to cannabinoid and terpene profiles, we lab-test each batch for mold, yeast and pesticides. From growing to shipping, we ensure that the utmost care is taken of each hemp flower, resulting in the high-quality product that our customers love. Our hemp is grown in Oregon, complying with the most stringent licencing and testing policies in the United States. We grow organically (which means no pesticides, GMOs, or other contaminants) and nothing is chemically processed. Cascadia Blooms is founded on the basis of excellent collaboration: our farmers are integral to the success of our product and we are proud to support them and their families. We work with the best in the industry and we are committed to providing the highest quality CBD hemp flowers for our consumers.