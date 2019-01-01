Sour Space Candy CBD Flower Tops 1 ounce
About this product
The CBD-dominant Sour Tsunami sports a unique, terpinolene-forward flavor similar to Original Glue and the Sour Diesel / Chem / OG lines. Crossing with Early Resin Berry yields a unique flavor profile reminiscent of sour candy from outer space. If interstellar travelers needed a sweet and sour snack to keep their head right during adventures, this would be the one! All hemp flower products contain less than .3% delta 9-THC (dry weight) and are compliant with Oregon State and Federal Laws for industrial hemp.
About this strain
Sour Space Candy
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Terpinolene
- Caryophyllene
Bred by Oregon CBD, Sour Space Candy is a CBD-dominant cultivar that crosses Sour Tsunami with Early Resin Berry. The CBD-heavy Sour Tsunami grows strong and has a flavor profile similar to GG4 and Sour Diesel, while the Early Resin Berry brings even more sour flavors to the mix. Dense buds are multicolored, showing purple, orange, and green hues. With Sour Space Candy’s enticing terpene profile, this might be your new favorite CBD strain.