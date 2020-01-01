 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Hybrid

Deadhead OG Pre-Rolls 3.5g 4-pack

by Cascadia Gardens

Deadhead OG Pre-Rolls 3.5g 4-pack

Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Myrcene

A modern West Coast classic, Deadhead OG was created by master breeder Skunk VA of Cali Connection Seeds by crossing two already legendary strains, Chemdog 91 and the SFV OG Kush. A hearty and pungent strain, most phenotypes present an earthy, piney smell and taste, though some can lean more to the diesel aromas of the SFV. Most users describe the high as cerebral and stimulating but with a relaxed body feel.

About this brand

Seeing as how Cascadia is one of the most breathtaking and powerful regions of the world, we set out to bring that level of quality to our consumers. Through empowering individuals, a passion for excellence, and a thriving commitment to community, Cascadia Gardens produces superior cannabis and infused products that help #supplyyourhigh - we appreciate your support in keeping Cascadia green!