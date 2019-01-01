About this product
A perfect blend of potency and intention, with our famous Terps guiding your high to where the strain intended it to be. These are just the first in a long lineup coming this year, so be sure to not miss out on these incredible units!
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this brand
Cascadia Gardens
Seeing as how Cascadia is one of the most breathtaking and powerful regions of the world, we set out to bring that level of quality to our consumers. Through empowering individuals, a passion for excellence, and a thriving commitment to community, Cascadia Gardens produces superior cannabis and infused products that help #supplyyourhigh - we appreciate your support in keeping Cascadia green!