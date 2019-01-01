 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Rudeboi OG Capsules 100mg 10-pack

by Cascadia Gardens

About this product

A perfect blend of potency and intention, with our famous Terps guiding your high to where the strain intended it to be. These are just the first in a long lineup coming this year, so be sure to not miss out on these incredible units!

About this brand

Seeing as how Cascadia is one of the most breathtaking and powerful regions of the world, we set out to bring that level of quality to our consumers. Through empowering individuals, a passion for excellence, and a thriving commitment to community, Cascadia Gardens produces superior cannabis and infused products that help #supplyyourhigh - we appreciate your support in keeping Cascadia green!