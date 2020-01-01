 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Hybrid

Scooby Snax Pre-rolls 2.5g 4-pack

by Cascadia Gardens

Cascadia Gardens Cannabis Pre-rolls Scooby Snax Pre-rolls 2.5g 4-pack

About this strain

Scooby Snacks

Terpenes
  Caryophyllene
  Limonene
  Linalool

Scooby Snacks is an indica-dominant hybrid that crosses Platinum Girl Scout Cookies with Face Off OG. Its dense purple buds are full of piney OG Kush flavor and a sweet aftertaste. Don’t underestimate the potency of Scooby Snacks! The combination of popular West Coast genetics brings on stimulating cerebral effects that weigh heavy on your eyes and slowly relax the body. The end result is a calm, happy experience that keeps depression away and can help rock you to sleep.

About this brand

Seeing as how Cascadia is one of the most breathtaking and powerful regions of the world, we set out to bring that level of quality to our consumers. Through empowering individuals, a passion for excellence, and a thriving commitment to community, Cascadia Gardens produces superior cannabis and infused products that help #supplyyourhigh - we appreciate your support in keeping Cascadia green!