The Grapefruit

by Cascadia Gardens

About this product

There really is no better like-sounding name in the game. When this aroma hits your pallet it is almost as if you were harvesting the grapefruits yourself - strong citrus tones with a flavor that brings you into bliss! This sativa style hybrid is a fan favorite, as well as one of our most treasured cuts around the facility. This beauty has been with us for over 6 years, refining terpenes every day of her existence. Truly a step ahead of the competition's - this is The GrapeFruit to grab! Common Testing: 20%-27% THC

About this strain

Grapefruit

Grapefruit
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Pinene

This potent sativa was developed by crossing Cinderella 99 with a fast-flowering sativa selected for its rich grapefruit flavor. The tropical, citrus smell of Grapefruit mixes with energetic effects to give you a happy stress-reliever that also works well for battling migraines.

About this brand

Seeing as how Cascadia is one of the most breathtaking and powerful regions of the world, we set out to bring that level of quality to our consumers. Through empowering individuals, a passion for excellence, and a thriving commitment to community, Cascadia Gardens produces superior cannabis and infused products that help #supplyyourhigh - we appreciate your support in keeping Cascadia green!