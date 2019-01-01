 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  High Vibes Spray- Mint

High Vibes Spray- Mint

by CASCADIA herbals ™ Tinctures

$25.00MSRP

About this product

Great tasting, strain specific cannabis tincture made with CASCADIA herbals™ proprietary Ultra-Cold method. CASCADIA herbals™ High Vibes Spray are Organic Glycerin, Organic Alcohol, Pepermint Oil, and our Cannabinoid Concentrate. The spray is fast acting sublingual absorption with an effect similar to smoking or vaping. High Vibes ! Discreet, Easy Dosing 1MG THC Per Pump • Fresh Mint Flavor • Sublingual Absorption • No Smoke / Non-Combustion Consumption • Made with Organic Ingredients • Attuning Hybrid Eﬀects • Serving Size: 1 Pump = 1 mg THC 30 Servings per Bottle 150 mg Total THC per 15 ml bottle INGREDIENTS: Organic Glycerin, Organic Alcohol, Pepermint Oil, Cannabinoid Concentrate

About this brand

At CASCADIA herbals™ we make amazing tasting, strain specific cannabis tinctures. All of our processing is done in house. We start with consciously grown cannabis flower and use our house developed, ultra-cooled, organic cane alcohol based concentration process and terpene retention system to make the Mother tincture. This Mother tincture is blended with organic glycerin and other ingredients to achieve a consistent strength and great flavor. Our product and process showcase the flavor and effect of each strain, no flavors or terpenes are added. We want to feature what our cultivation partners have worked so hard to grow! Alcohol has been used for thousands of years as a means to extract, deliver and preserve important plant constituents. We work hard to deliver tasty, clean, consistent products to the Oregon Market! Brought to you by Oregon's first state licensed cannabis tincture processor! Elevate :: Alleviate :: Attune CASCADIA herbals™ offers strain-specific tinctures in these categories: • Sativa • Indica • Hybrid • CBD Dominant Total THC 200 mg ~ 20 ml Bottle CASCADIA herbals™ offers High Vibes™ Mint Spray THC 1 mg Per Spray ~ 150 mg THC Total Do not operate a vehicle or machinery under the influence of this drug. For use only by adults twenty-one years of age and older. Keep out of the reach of children. OLCC # 10010301CAB