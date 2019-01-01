 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Quantum Kush Tincture

by CASCADIA herbals ™ Tinctures

$45.00MSRP

About this product

Great tasting, strain specific cannabis tincture made with CASCADIA herbals™ proprietary Ultra-Cold method. CASCADIA herbals™ tinctures are predominately organic glycerin based with a small amount of organic cane alcohol reserved to help absorption. These tinctures can be held under the tongue for fast acting sublingual absorption with an effect similar to smoking or vaping. They can also simply be swallowed or added to your favorite food or beverage for a slower, longer lasting onset. High Vibes ! • Strain Specific • Amazing Taste • Discreet, easy dose dropper bottle • No added flavors • Easy Sublingual Absorption • Fast Acting • Made with organic ingredients • Clean, safe consumption method. Serving Size: 20 Drops = .5 ml = 5 mg THC 40 Servings per Bottle 200 mg THC per 20 ml bottle Ingredients: Organic Glycerin, Organic Cane Alcohol, Organic Soy Lecithin, CASCADIA herbals™ Ultra-Cold Mother Tincture CASCADIA herbals™

About this brand

At CASCADIA herbals™ we make amazing tasting, strain specific cannabis tinctures. All of our processing is done in house. We start with consciously grown cannabis flower and use our house developed, ultra-cooled, organic cane alcohol based concentration process and terpene retention system to make the Mother tincture. This Mother tincture is blended with organic glycerin and other ingredients to achieve a consistent strength and great flavor. Our product and process showcase the flavor and effect of each strain, no flavors or terpenes are added. We want to feature what our cultivation partners have worked so hard to grow! Alcohol has been used for thousands of years as a means to extract, deliver and preserve important plant constituents. We work hard to deliver tasty, clean, consistent products to the Oregon Market! Brought to you by Oregon's first state licensed cannabis tincture processor! Elevate :: Alleviate :: Attune CASCADIA herbals™ offers strain-specific tinctures in these categories: • Sativa • Indica • Hybrid • CBD Dominant Total THC 200 mg ~ 20 ml Bottle CASCADIA herbals™ offers High Vibes™ Mint Spray THC 1 mg Per Spray ~ 150 mg THC Total Do not operate a vehicle or machinery under the influence of this drug. For use only by adults twenty-one years of age and older. Keep out of the reach of children. OLCC # 10010301CAB