About this product
Great tasting, strain specific cannabis tincture made with CASCADIA herbals™ proprietary Ultra-Cold method. CASCADIA herbals™ tinctures are predominately organic glycerin based with a small amount of organic cane alcohol reserved to help absorption. These tinctures can be held under the tongue for fast acting sublingual absorption with an effect similar to smoking or vaping. They can also simply be swallowed or added to your favorite food or beverage for a slower, longer lasting onset. High Vibes ! • Strain Specific • Amazing Taste • Discreet, easy dose dropper bottle • No added flavors • Easy Sublingual Absorption • Fast Acting • Made with organic ingredients • Clean, safe consumption method. Serving Size: 20 Drops = .5 ml = 5 mg THC 40 Servings per Bottle 200 mg THC per 20 ml bottle Ingredients: Organic Glycerin, Organic Cane Alcohol, Organic Soy Lecithin, CASCADIA herbals™ Ultra-Cold Mother Tincture CASCADIA herbals™ www.cascadiaherbals.com https://www.instagram.com/cascadiaherbals/
About this strain
Rainbow
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Pinene
Rainbow is a 50/50 indica/sativa hybrid from Spanish breeders Lifetime Seeds, created by crossing Dancehall with Blueberry. A compact, fast flowering strain with little side-branching, it does very well when grown in the “sea-of-green” style. Rainbow presents a wide array of colors towards the end of flowering, hence the moniker. With a spicy-sweet fruity flavor, this tasty hybrid can give consumers a pleasant, creative high and pain relief without a heavy body sensation.