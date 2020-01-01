1:1 Cucumber Mint Tincture 300mg
by Curaleaf
1 piece
$50.00
Pickup 14.5 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
A cross between Brazilian Sativa Landrace and South Indian Indica. Among the most famous strains on the planet, this is original White Widow with potent effects of both euphoria and energy. The combination of Sativa and Indica is perfect to relax both mind and body. Very, very potent. Grower: Wolf Kind Organics Top-shelf, small batch, organic, sun-grown, mountain air breathing cannabis from Southern Oregon
Be the first to review this product.