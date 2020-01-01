 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  5. Grape Valley Kush Pre-Rolls 3.5g 4-pack

Grape Valley Kush Pre-Rolls 3.5g 4-pack

by Cascadia Premium

Cascadia Premium Cannabis Pre-rolls Grape Valley Kush Pre-Rolls 3.5g 4-pack

About this product

About this strain

Grape Valley Kush

Grape Valley Kush

Grape Valley Kush is an indica-dominant cross of SFV OG and Grape Kush bred by Moxie Seeds. The earthy aroma of this strain mixes with flavors of pine and sweet citrus to bring on full-bodied relaxation with a hint of social energy that makes this strain good for relaxing with friends in your down time.

About this brand

