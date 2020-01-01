 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Pre-rolls
  5. KING CAVI OG CAVI-CONE from CAVIAR GOLD

KING CAVI OG CAVI-CONE from CAVIAR GOLD

by Caviar Gold

Write a review
Caviar Gold Cannabis Pre-rolls KING CAVI OG CAVI-CONE from CAVIAR GOLD

Similar items

Show all

About this product

WORLD FAMOUS CAVI CONE - KING CAVI OG AMERICA'S FAVORITE PRE ROLL PACKED WITH PREMIUM CANNABIS INFUSED WITH 95% DISTILLATE & BLENDED WITH KIEF. TESTS DON'T LIE - CAVI CONE IS THE STRONGEST PRE ROLL ON THE MARKET! 1.5 gram high potency infused legal cannabis

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

OG Kush

OG Kush
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Limonene
  3. Caryophyllene

OG Kush was first cultivated in Florida, in the early ‘90s when a strain from Northern California was crossed with a Hindu Kush plant from Amsterdam. The result was a hybrid with a unique terpene profile that boasts a complex aroma with notes of fuel, skunk, and spice. 

The genetic backbone of West Coast cannabis varieties, OG Kush arrived in Los Angeles in 1996 when Matt “Bubba” Berger brought it (along with “The Bubba,” which was later used to create the famed Bubba Kush) from Florida to legendary cultivator Josh D. Since then, OG Kush has become a worldwide staple used to create numerous famous strains like GSC and Headband. There are many different phenotypes of OG Kush, including Tahoe OG, SFV OG, and Ghost OG.

About this brand

Caviar Gold Logo
Considered to be the best cannabis processors in the country, Caviar Gold utilizes a proprietary extraction method. The unique finishing process sets Caviar Gold apart from all other infused flower brands. Caviar Gold truly strives to provide patients with serious pain relief, sometimes even donating directly to those in need. Due to their heavy community involvement and various projects, Caviar Gold is more than a brand – they’re a lifestyle. Available in California, Nevada, Oklahoma, and Washington.