 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Pre-rolls
  5. VANILLA BLISS CAVI CONE

VANILLA BLISS CAVI CONE

by Caviar Gold

Write a review
Caviar Gold Cannabis Pre-rolls VANILLA BLISS CAVI CONE

Similar items

Show all

About this product

WORLD FAMOUS CAVI CONE - KING CAVI OG AMERICA'S FAVORITE PRE ROLL PACKED WITH PREMIUM CANNABIS INFUSED WITH 95% DISTILLATE & BLENDED WITH KIEF. TESTS DON'T LIE - CAVI CONE IS THE STRONGEST PRE ROLL ON THE MARKET! 1.5 gram high potency infused legal cannabis

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Caviar Gold Logo
Considered to be the best cannabis processors in the country, Caviar Gold utilizes a proprietary extraction method. The unique finishing process sets Caviar Gold apart from all other infused flower brands. Caviar Gold truly strives to provide patients with serious pain relief, sometimes even donating directly to those in need. Due to their heavy community involvement and various projects, Caviar Gold is more than a brand – they’re a lifestyle. Available in California, Nevada, Oklahoma, and Washington.