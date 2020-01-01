 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…

500mg CBD Salve with Lavender and Eucalyptus

by CBD 4U

About this product

Our CBD Salve provides antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties to heal the skin and underlying muscles and joints from damage. The salve contains vitamins, minerals and amino acids, which are produced naturally in the plant. Our Salve also has a variety of additional beneficial ingredients such as Lavender and Eucalyptus contributing to the overall therapeutic effects. The synergy of these ingredients help the CBD molecules penetrate deeper into tissues and aid in targeted pain relief. Key benefits: - Crafted from organically grown cannabinoid-rich hemp - Broad spectrum CBD Oil with all included cannabinoids and terpenes found in the hemp plant (besides THC) - Nano-technology for maximum absorption and bioavailability - 100% THC Free - Pharmaceutical grade - 3rd Party Laboratory Tested Ingredients: THC-Free Phytocannabinoid-Rich Hemp Oil, MCT Oil, Beeswax, Lavender Oil, Eucalyptus Oil - Jar Size: 1 oz. (27 g) - Servings per Container: 25 - 20 mg per serving

At the base of all our products stands our organically grown Cannabinoid-Rich Hemp. The oil from our specially cultivated hemp strain has a high concentration of CBD and combined with the other synergistic compounds of our plants makes it the best CBD oil on the market. This valuable resource is then processed in our GMP certified facility, where we use a proprietary nano-technology, which gives our products a higher bioavailability than that of standard products, providing you with a far more potent product. After our oil is extracted, we use a patented process to remove all residual THC from our products, we end up with a 100% THC-free CBD product. Before we release our products to our customers, all of our products undergo rigorous testing to assure they are free from any kind of contamination and have accurate CBD levels.