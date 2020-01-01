 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…

750mg CBD Capsules

by CBD 4U

Our CBD Capsules are packed with our proprietary nanoemulsion technology which encapsulates the active CBD compounds in nano-sized emulsions. The average size of nanoemulsion CBD oil droplets is between up to 200 times smaller than the industry standard. This smaller size leads to much higher absorption in the blood and, therefore, results in extremely high bioavailability. Because of this, less nanoemulsion CBD oil is needed to produce the same results as regular CBD oil. This is our most potent product. Key benefits: - Crafted from organically grown cannabinoid-rich hemp - Broad spectrum CBD Oil with all included cannabinoids and terpenes found in the hemp plant (besides THC) - Nano-technology for maximum absorption and bioavailability - 100% THC Free - Pharmaceutical grade - 3rd Party Laboratory Tested Ingredients: THC-Free Phytocannabinoid-Rich Hemp Oil, Polysorbate Emulsifiers MCT Oil, Beta Caryophyllene, Gelatin Shell - Container Size: 30 Capsules - Servings per Container: 30 - 25 mg per serving

At the base of all our products stands our organically grown Cannabinoid-Rich Hemp. The oil from our specially cultivated hemp strain has a high concentration of CBD and combined with the other synergistic compounds of our plants makes it the best CBD oil on the market. This valuable resource is then processed in our GMP certified facility, where we use a proprietary nano-technology, which gives our products a higher bioavailability than that of standard products, providing you with a far more potent product. After our oil is extracted, we use a patented process to remove all residual THC from our products, we end up with a 100% THC-free CBD product. Before we release our products to our customers, all of our products undergo rigorous testing to assure they are free from any kind of contamination and have accurate CBD levels.