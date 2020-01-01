 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
CBD Brownies - Terpene Rich Hemp Extract - 30mg

by CBD American Shaman

Cannabinoids

THC
--
CBD
30.0mg
$9.95

About this product

Sink your teeth into this decadent brownie treat, full of terpene-rich CBD icing. These brownies are baked with love, using our proprietary nanotechnology. Each package contains two 15 mg servings of relaxation and wellness, the perfect snack to satisfy your sweet tooth.

About this brand

CBD American Shaman is dedicated to bringing wellness to the world! We offer a wide variety of CBD products to fit your lifestyle. Our ultra-concentrated, terpene-rich hemp oil is derived from all natural, high-quality industrial hemp. The values that drive us are fair business practices, philanthropy, sustainability, and making the highest quality hemp oil available to those in need.