CBD Doggy Snacks - 200mg (pack of 40)

by CBD American Shaman

CBD American Shaman Pets Pet Treats CBD Doggy Snacks - 200mg (pack of 40)

Cannabinoids

THC
--
CBD
200.0mg
$29.50

About this product

Does your doggy need support for joint health or experience storm stress? Reward your pet with a treat that is sure to keep tails wagging. Our unique recipe of organic CBD oil doggy snacks will leave your pet wanting more. Available in 5mg servings for small breeds and larger breeds. If your breed is smaller you can break the snack in half!

About this brand

CBD American Shaman is dedicated to bringing wellness to the world! We offer a wide variety of CBD products to fit your lifestyle. Our ultra-concentrated, terpene-rich hemp oil is derived from all natural, high-quality industrial hemp. The values that drive us are fair business practices, philanthropy, sustainability, and making the highest quality hemp oil available to those in need.