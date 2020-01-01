 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  5. CBD Gummies - Terpene Rich Hemp Extract - 300mg (pack of 30)

CBD Gummies - Terpene Rich Hemp Extract - 300mg (pack of 30)

by CBD American Shaman

Cannabinoids

THC
--
CBD
300.0mg
$60.00

About this product

A colorful and tasty way to get your CBD on! Each piece of fruit flavor ADULT Gummie Candy is infused with 10mg of CBD. That means this container of 30 Gummie pieces offers you a total of 300mg of infused CBD! As a dietary supplement, it’s a delightful way to consume terpene rich, high quality CBD Hemp Oil. Although these look and taste like candy, each piece is infused with the highest quality, full spectrum Cannabidiol Hemp Oil available. Another advantage of CBD in this form is that each piece is a measured serving size and is easy to eat. Nothing else is required, just pop a Gummie in your mouth and chew it up. You’ll definitely remember to take your CBD supplement because it tastes so good! Go ahead and treat yourself with wellness!

About this brand

CBD American Shaman is dedicated to bringing wellness to the world! We offer a wide variety of CBD products to fit your lifestyle. Our ultra-concentrated, terpene-rich hemp oil is derived from all natural, high-quality industrial hemp. The values that drive us are fair business practices, philanthropy, sustainability, and making the highest quality hemp oil available to those in need.