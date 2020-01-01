About this product

A colorful and tasty way to get your CBD on! Each piece of fruit flavor ADULT Gummie Candy is infused with 10mg of CBD. As a dietary supplement, it’s a delightful way to consume terpene rich, high quality CBD Hemp Oil. Although these look and taste like candy, each piece is infused with the highest quality, full spectrum Cannabidiol Hemp Oil available. Another advantage of CBD in this form is that each piece is a measured serving and is easy to eat. Nothing else is required, just pop a Gummie in your mouth and chew it up. You’ll definitely remember to take your CBD supplement because it tastes so good! Go ahead and treat yourself with wellness.