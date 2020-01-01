About this product

Our CBD infused honey is the perfect way to add wellness to your favorite drink or snack. Honey has been known to provide health benefits for centuries, and the raw honey we harvest from Cooper's Honey in Missouri acts as an effective carrier for our Organic, Terpene Rich CBD Oil. CBD Hemp Oil Honey is a natural source of Protein, Terpenes, Flavonoids, B-Complex Vitamins, Magnesium, Essential Fatty Acids, and Vitamins A, C, and E, and contains no additives or preservatives. Each serving of this natural sweetener contains 10mg of Full-Spectrum CBD. Our honey sticks are a convenient way to get all the benefits of CBD wherever you go!