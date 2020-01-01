 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Hemp CBD edibles
  5. CBD Honey - Terpene Rich Hemp Extract - 120mg (4ml)

CBD Honey - Terpene Rich Hemp Extract - 120mg (4ml)

by CBD American Shaman

Write a review
CBD American Shaman Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Edibles CBD Honey - Terpene Rich Hemp Extract - 120mg (4ml)

Reserve online, pick up in-store

Cannabinoids

THC
--
CBD
120.0mg
$29.95

Also at 5 other stores nearby

Store updated

Learn More

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Our CBD infused honey is the perfect way to add wellness to your favorite drinks or snacks. We harvest raw honey from Cooper’s honey, located in Missouri. Honey has been known to provide health benefits for centuries, and acts as an effective carrier for our Organic, Terpene Rich CBD Oil. CBD Hemp Oil Honey serves is a natural source of Protein, Terpenes, Flavonoids, B Complex Vitamins, Magnesium, Essential Fatty Acids, and Vitamins A, C, and E, without additives or preservatives. Each serving of this natural sweetener contains 10mg of Full-Spectrum CBD. Enjoy it by itself or as an alternative to any sweetener!

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

CBD American Shaman Logo
CBD American Shaman is dedicated to bringing wellness to the world! We offer a wide variety of CBD products to fit your lifestyle. Our ultra-concentrated, terpene-rich hemp oil is derived from all natural, high-quality industrial hemp. The values that drive us are fair business practices, philanthropy, sustainability, and making the highest quality hemp oil available to those in need.