About this product

Our CBD infused honey is the perfect way to add wellness to your favorite drinks or snacks. We harvest raw honey from Cooper’s honey, located in Missouri. Honey has been known to provide health benefits for centuries, and acts as an effective carrier for our Organic, Terpene Rich CBD Oil. CBD Hemp Oil Honey serves is a natural source of Protein, Terpenes, Flavonoids, B Complex Vitamins, Magnesium, Essential Fatty Acids, and Vitamins A, C, and E, without additives or preservatives. Each serving of this natural sweetener contains 10mg of Full-Spectrum CBD. Enjoy it by itself or as an alternative to any sweetener!