CBD Bath Bomb - Lavender and Lilac - 150mg (138ml)
by CBD American Shaman
1 piece
$14.99
Pickup 76.7 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Also at 5 other stores nearby
1 piece
$14.99
Pickup 76.7 miles away
You'll never want to try another Massage Oil again after experiencing the cleaning scent of our Tea Tree Massage Oil, and that's the tea! This all-natural massage oil made from the finest ingredients available. Our unique blend of essential oils and full-spectrum CBD Hemp Extract is sure to relax that tired body while keeping your skin hydrated. Each 8oz bottle contains 120mg of CBD (15mg/oz). Used topically, not to be ingested.
Be the first to review this product.