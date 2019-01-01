 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
CBD Omega 3 Supplement

by CBD American Shaman

$59.99MSRP

About this product

Your body’s endocannabinoid system requires omega 3 fatty acids to function optimally. By combining the omega 3 fatty acids with CBD American Shaman’s Full Spectrum Hemp Extract Blend, you are enabling your internal systems to accept and utilize CBD, just as Mother Nature intended. Coromega’s emulsion for omega 3 fish oil has clinically demonstrated a 300% absorption advantage over other fish oil supplements, meaning you get 3x the benefits from a single serving of the pouch. Combine that with CBD and you have a product that efficiently offers benefits to your body’s most important structures.Each pouch contains precisely 10 mg Full Spectrum Hemp Extract with 1200 mg Omega 3 (EPA + DHA).

About this brand

CBD American Shaman is dedicated to bringing wellness to the world! We offer a wide variety of CBD products to fit your lifestyle. Our ultra-concentrated, terpene-rich hemp oil is derived from all natural, high-quality industrial hemp. The values that drive us are fair business practices, philanthropy, sustainability, and making the highest quality hemp oil available to those in need.