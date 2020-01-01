 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
CBD Sea Salt Almonds - 30mg (2oz)

by CBD American Shaman

CBD American Shaman Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Edibles CBD Sea Salt Almonds - 30mg (2oz)

Cannabinoids

THC
--
CBD
30.0mg
$14.99

About this product

Energy-packed, fiber-rich almonds now infused with invigorating Cinnamon oil and Full-Spectrum Hemp Oil. Great for when you’re on the go and need a healthy snack with all the benefits of our terpene rich Hemp Oil. Each 2oz bag contains 30mg of Hemp Oil.

About this brand

CBD American Shaman is dedicated to bringing wellness to the world! We offer a wide variety of CBD products to fit your lifestyle. Our ultra-concentrated, terpene-rich hemp oil is derived from all natural, high-quality industrial hemp. The values that drive us are fair business practices, philanthropy, sustainability, and making the highest quality hemp oil available to those in need.