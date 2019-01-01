CBD Soft Dog Treats
by CBD American ShamanWrite a review
$29.50MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
We partnered with Dancing Wolf to create a yummy beef-flavored soft chew dog treat that will nourish your pet from the inside out. Contains 2mg of CBD Hemp Extract per treat (40 servings/80mg per package).
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this brand
CBD American Shaman
CBD American Shaman is dedicated to bringing wellness to the world! We offer a wide variety of CBD products to fit your lifestyle. Our ultra-concentrated, terpene-rich hemp oil is derived from all natural, high-quality industrial hemp. The values that drive us are fair business practices, philanthropy, sustainability, and making the highest quality hemp oil available to those in need.