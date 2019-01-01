 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
CBD Soft Dog Treats

by CBD American Shaman

$29.50MSRP

About this product

We partnered with Dancing Wolf to create a yummy beef-flavored soft chew dog treat that will nourish your pet from the inside out. Contains 2mg of CBD Hemp Extract per treat (40 servings/80mg per package).

About this brand

CBD American Shaman is dedicated to bringing wellness to the world! We offer a wide variety of CBD products to fit your lifestyle. Our ultra-concentrated, terpene-rich hemp oil is derived from all natural, high-quality industrial hemp. The values that drive us are fair business practices, philanthropy, sustainability, and making the highest quality hemp oil available to those in need.