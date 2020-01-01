Pixie Sticks 25mg
by CBD Plus USA
1 piece
$3.99
Pickup 32.9 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Also at 5 other stores nearby
2 pieces
$9.95
Pickup 76.7 miles away
1 piece
$9.95
Pickup 76.7 miles away
Pure and refreshing black tea complemented by crisp flavors of fresh lemon and infused with U.S. grown cannabidiol extracted from hemp. Enjoy every sip while providing your body with the benefits of CBD. This CBD tea was crafted and brewed by The Roasterie in Kansas City, Missouri.
Be the first to review this product.