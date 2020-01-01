 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Hemp CBD edibles
  5. Concentrated Hemp Oil Capsules - 450mg (Pack of 30)

Concentrated Hemp Oil Capsules - 450mg (Pack of 30)

by CBD American Shaman

CBD American Shaman Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Edibles Concentrated Hemp Oil Capsules - 450mg (Pack of 30)

Cannabinoids

THC
--
CBD
450.0mg
$59.99

About this product

We have developed this product for those that prefer to take a capsule instead of a tincture or inhaling. Capsules are also an easier way to measure serving size. Suggested use is 1 capsule in the morning and one in the evening. The capsules contain 100% Organic, Terpene Rich, Concentrated Hemp CO2 Extract. This is a full-spectrum Cannabinoid Extract. Our CBD American Shaman Hemp Oil is the highest quality hemp oil available. Simply Mother Earth offering her best!

About this brand

CBD American Shaman is dedicated to bringing wellness to the world! We offer a wide variety of CBD products to fit your lifestyle. Our ultra-concentrated, terpene-rich hemp oil is derived from all natural, high-quality industrial hemp. The values that drive us are fair business practices, philanthropy, sustainability, and making the highest quality hemp oil available to those in need.