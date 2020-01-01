 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Bath & body
  5. Hydrating Body Lotion - 30mg (60ml)

Hydrating Body Lotion - 30mg (60ml)

by CBD American Shaman

CBD American Shaman Hemp CBD Bath & Body Hydrating Body Lotion - 30mg (60ml)

Cannabinoids

THC
--
CBD
30.0mg
$10.00

About this product

100% Organic and Terpene Rich! A non-greasy formula that absorbs instantly. Our hydrating body lotion is an amazing combination of CBD hemp oil and other powerful natural ingredients. These ingredients each promote unbelievable skin revitalization alone, but, in this formula they work together to give you incredibly smooth, soft skin. Yes, we’ve combined not only the highest quality of CBD Oil, but, Cocoa Butter, Shea Butter, Cocoa Oil, Shea Oil, Apricot Oil, Aloe Vera, Soy Lecithin, Coconut Oil, Grape Oil, Sweet Almond Oil, MCT Oil, CBD & Terpene Rich Hemp Oil, Avocado Oil, Lavender Oil, Vitamin A, D, and E Oil. Mother Earth sends you her love!

About this brand

CBD American Shaman is dedicated to bringing wellness to the world! We offer a wide variety of CBD products to fit your lifestyle. Our ultra-concentrated, terpene-rich hemp oil is derived from all natural, high-quality industrial hemp. The values that drive us are fair business practices, philanthropy, sustainability, and making the highest quality hemp oil available to those in need.