Water Soluble - Grape - Full Spectrum Hemp Oil - 300mg (30ml)
by CBD American Shaman
Pickup 76.7 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
$59.99MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Pickup 76.7 miles away
Pickup 76.7 miles away
Pickup 76.7 miles away
100% Organic and Terpene Rich! Now, you can drink our Ultra Concentrated Terpene Rich Hemp Oil Supplement. This fast acting delivery system is up to 10 times more bioavailable than oil. The clean, pure taste of our Natural flavor is sure to make you come back for more!
Be the first to review this product.