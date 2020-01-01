 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Replenishing Face Cream - 60mg (60ml)

by CBD American Shaman

Cannabinoids

THC
--
CBD
60.0mg
$30.00

About this product

100% Organic and Terpene Rich! This face cream is Nature’s nourishment for a youthful complexion. It’s silky, never greasy. Plumps, moisturizes, and diminishes skin discoloration. Replenish Face Cream has carefully selected ingredients — featuring CBD Hemp Oil. Customers who have tried this have raved about how much they love it. There is just no better praise, as far as we are concerned!

About this brand

CBD American Shaman is dedicated to bringing wellness to the world! We offer a wide variety of CBD products to fit your lifestyle. Our ultra-concentrated, terpene-rich hemp oil is derived from all natural, high-quality industrial hemp. The values that drive us are fair business practices, philanthropy, sustainability, and making the highest quality hemp oil available to those in need.