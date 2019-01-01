 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Vaping
  4. Vaporizer accessories
  5. Terpene Rich Hemp Oil Clearomizer - Pina Colada - 50mg per mL (0.5mL)

Terpene Rich Hemp Oil Clearomizer - Pina Colada - 50mg per mL (0.5mL)

by CBD American Shaman

Write a review
CBD American Shaman Vaping Vaporizer Accessories Terpene Rich Hemp Oil Clearomizer - Pina Colada - 50mg per mL (0.5mL)

$14.99MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Learn More

About this product

If you like Pina Coladas and getting caught in the rain, you won't get caught without this! Our CBD Clearomizer is pre-loaded with the highest quality of hemp oil available containing high amounts of CBD (Cannabidiol), 100% Natural & Pure CO2 Extract. Itʼs 100% Organic, Gluten Free, Non GMO Hemp and has No Heavy Metals or Insecticides. Batch tested using Ultra Performance Convergence Chromatography.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

CBD American Shaman Logo
CBD American Shaman is dedicated to bringing wellness to the world! We offer a wide variety of CBD products to fit your lifestyle. Our ultra-concentrated, terpene-rich hemp oil is derived from all natural, high-quality industrial hemp. The values that drive us are fair business practices, philanthropy, sustainability, and making the highest quality hemp oil available to those in need.