Terpene Rich Hemp Oil Clearomizer - Tropical Punch - 50mg per mL (0.5mL)
$14.99MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
With a delicious Punch of flavor, you're sure to feel like you're on a Tropical vacation with this! Our CBD Clearomizer is pre-loaded with the highest quality of hemp oil available containing high amounts of CBD (Cannabidiol), 100% Natural & Pure CO2 Extract! Itʼs 100% Organic, Gluten Free, Non GMO Hemp and has No Heavy Metals or Insecticides. Batch tested using Ultra Performance Convergence Chromatography.
