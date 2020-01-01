 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Hemp Oil Tincture - Terpene Rich - Cinnamon - 450mg (15ml)

by CBD American Shaman

$89.99MSRP

About this product

This is an all natural, Hemp Oil dietary supplement. It comes in a 15mL bottle with a dropper. It is a tincture (to be taken orally-usually under the tongue). Our Cinnamon flavor is sure to warm the hearts of those who are new or experienced to CBD! This bottle contains 450mg of CBD per each bottle. Choose your strength and amount of CBD & Terpene Rich Hemp Oil Tincture according to your personal needs. We suggest 1/2 dropper twice a day (approx. 0.5mL). Each bottle has approximately 30 servings. Our high quality Hemp Oil makes the difference!

About this brand

CBD American Shaman is dedicated to bringing wellness to the world! We offer a wide variety of CBD products to fit your lifestyle. Our ultra-concentrated, terpene-rich hemp oil is derived from all natural, high-quality industrial hemp. The values that drive us are fair business practices, philanthropy, sustainability, and making the highest quality hemp oil available to those in need.