VG Cloud Tincture - Grape - CBD & Terpene Rich Hemp Oil - 300mg (30ml)
by CBD American Shaman
$59.99MSRP
This is an all natural, Hemp Oil dietary supplement. It comes in a 15mL bottle with a dropper. It is a tincture (to be taken orally-usually under the tongue). You're sure to have a Grape rest of your day with this flavor! This bottle contains 300mg of CBD per each bottle. Choose your strength and amount of CBD & Terpene Rich Hemp Oil Tincture according to your personal needs. We suggest 1/2 dropper twice a day (approx. 0.5mL). Each bottle has approximately 30 servings. Our high quality Hemp Oil makes the difference!
