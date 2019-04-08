ToddCBD
on April 8th, 2019
I have been using CBD BioCare's 1500 MG CBD oil for almost 2 years and it has truly changed my life. I no longer need pain medication, muscle relaxers or nerve blockers for my chronic back pain. I take a full dropper of the 1500 MG oil every morning and find that it not only helps with chronic pain but also helps with my general mood and helps me to sleep at nights. Not only is it a great product, but the team at CBD BioCare has always provided excellent customer service any time I have had questions. I also highly recommend the pain balm with emu oil :)