Rosemary Peppermint CBD Sugar Scrub 250mg
by CBD Plus USA
1 piece
$14.99
Pickup 32.9 miles away
$75.00MSRP
1 piece
$34.99
Pickup 76.7 miles away
35% off with coupon code: leafly Available two sizes of salve containers. 2oz with 1,000mg CBD for $75 4oz with 2,000mg CBD for $115 Our lotion is always made with a special terpene blend to maximize the absorption of CBD and other terpenes. Creating the strongest, most relaxing CBD lotion is our primary philosophy with every batch of lotion. Explore the benefits of terpenes as we search for better blends.
on February 12th, 2020
I got this for my grandma during Christmas and she can't go without it now. She says that it makes her body feel nice, warm, and tingly all over. I can't put a price on my grandma's happiness!
on December 25th, 2019
My grandma takes it for her knee since she had surgery. She's a fan.
on December 11th, 2019
I don't feel as sore after work when I rub this lotion on my feet. It works fast too!