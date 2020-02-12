 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  5. 1,000mg CBD Lotion Salve with added Terpenes [Double Strength] - CBD Delight LLC - 35% Discount Code

1,000mg CBD Lotion Salve with added Terpenes [Double Strength] - CBD Delight LLC - 35% Discount Code

by CBD Delight LLC

CBD Delight LLC Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Topicals 1,000mg CBD Lotion Salve with added Terpenes [Double Strength] - CBD Delight LLC - 35% Discount Code
$75.00MSRP

About this product

35% off with coupon code: leafly Available two sizes of salve containers. 2oz with 1,000mg CBD for $75 4oz with 2,000mg CBD for $115 Our lotion is always made with a special terpene blend to maximize the absorption of CBD and other terpenes. Creating the strongest, most relaxing CBD lotion is our primary philosophy with every batch of lotion. Explore the benefits of terpenes as we search for better blends.

LindaMayParker

I got this for my grandma during Christmas and she can't go without it now. She says that it makes her body feel nice, warm, and tingly all over. I can't put a price on my grandma's happiness!

bonjourdudley

My grandma takes it for her knee since she had surgery. She's a fan.

OrbitalRuby

I don't feel as sore after work when I rub this lotion on my feet. It works fast too!

About this brand

Simple, natural, and pure ingredients. CBD oil that is manufactured in a commercial kitchen in Valparaiso, IN. CBD Delight specializes in craft terpene blends using recipes inspired by cannabis strains. All our products are 3rd party lab tested by ProVerde Labs. Our oils are handmade with precise equipment to ensure a consistent quality. The primary reason we focus on CBD with Terpenes instead of full spectrum oil is reproducibility. Full spectrum tinctures are comparatively unreliable because the ratio of cannabinoids and terpenes varies between every single batch. We curate our menu with an attention for the individual needs of our customers. The flavors we use are all natural and chosen to mix with the flavor of our terpenes. The end result is an easy to tolerate flavor compared to the bitter flavor of full spectrum tinctures. Our lotions are handmade with precise equipment to ensure a consistent quality. We crafted our terpene blend with a sole focus on improving the absorption and relief properties of CBD. The recipe we use is entirely created from our experience experimenting with terpenes since January, 2018.